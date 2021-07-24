Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAFE BULKERS is an international provider of marine drybulk transportation services, transporting bulk cargoes, particularly grain, iron ore and coal, along worldwide shipping routes for some of the world’s largest consumers of marine drybulk transportation services. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2.94.

NYSE:SB opened at $3.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. Safe Bulkers has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $4.46. The company has a market cap of $339.24 million, a P/E ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.76.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 3.24%. The business had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SB. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at $1,412,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,072,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 461,100 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at $474,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 171,923 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Safe Bulkers by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after buying an additional 141,645 shares during the period. 17.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

