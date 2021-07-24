Saint Jean Carbon (OTCMKTS:TORVF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Saint Jean Carbon Inc. (OTCMKTS:TORVF) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.12. Saint Jean Carbon shares last traded at $0.12, with a volume of 2,001 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.14.

About Saint Jean Carbon (OTCMKTS:TORVF)

Saint Jean Carbon Inc, a junior resource company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. It operates in two segments, Mineral Exploration and Development, and Research and Development. The company holds 100% interest in the Mount Copeland property; and 25% undivided interest the Red Bird property for the exploration of molybdenum deposits in British Columbia.

