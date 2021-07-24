Salvatore Privitera Sells 2,000 Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Stock

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) insider Salvatore Privitera sold 2,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ ATRC opened at $80.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.48. AtriCure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.04 and a 1-year high of $84.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.91.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative net margin of 22.89% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $59.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.24 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AtriCure, Inc. will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of AtriCure in a report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of AtriCure from $78.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. AtriCure currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATRC. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of AtriCure by 3,792.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,444,437 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $160,160,000 after buying an additional 2,381,637 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 683.7% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 924,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $60,568,000 after acquiring an additional 806,452 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,812,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 11.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,193,417 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $209,233,000 after acquiring an additional 332,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in AtriCure by 29.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,369,866 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $89,754,000 after acquiring an additional 312,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

