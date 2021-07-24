Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sandvik is a high-technology, engineering group with advanced products and a world-leading position within selected areas. Worldwide business activities are conducted through representation in 130 countries. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on SDVKY. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SEB Equities downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sandvik AB (publ) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

OTCMKTS:SDVKY opened at $26.22 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $29.04.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.24% and a return on equity of 18.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Sandvik AB will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Sandvik AB (publ) were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB (publ) Company Profile

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

