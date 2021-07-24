SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC raised their target price on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.20.

Shares of SAP stock opened at $138.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $170.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 21.60%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SAP will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 4.8% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

