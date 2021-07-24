SAP (NYSE:SAP) Stock Rating Lowered by Oddo Bhf

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Oddo Bhf from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms also recently commented on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. CIBC raised their target price on SAP from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.20.
Shares of SAP stock opened at $138.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. SAP has a 12 month low of $104.64 and a 12 month high of $169.30. The company has a market cap of $170.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.06.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 4.8% during the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.6% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,901 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SAP by 6.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.