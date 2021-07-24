SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $126.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.56.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.
SAP opened at $138.77 on Wednesday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $170.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $3,312,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $1,316,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in SAP by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.
