SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Receives $126.56 Average Price Target from Analysts

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.56.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of SAP from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

Get SAP alerts:

SAP opened at $138.77 on Wednesday. SAP has a fifty-two week low of $104.64 and a fifty-two week high of $169.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $170.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.06.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.72. SAP had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SAP will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,245,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $3,312,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 25,804 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SAP in the 4th quarter worth about $1,316,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in SAP by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 133,439 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,384,000 after purchasing an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

Read More: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.