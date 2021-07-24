SB Management Ltd Has $15.09 Million Holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT)

SB Management Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT) by 51.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 347,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 369,824 shares during the period. 4D Molecular Therapeutics accounts for 0.1% of SB Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. SB Management Ltd’s holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics were worth $15,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 20.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,227,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,690,000 after purchasing an additional 205,486 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 9,134.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 547,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after buying an additional 541,476 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in 4D Molecular Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $14,245,000. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 376.4% in the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 276,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,986,000 after buying an additional 218,294 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in 4D Molecular Therapeutics by 10.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,805,000 after buying an additional 26,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Get 4D Molecular Therapeutics alerts:

FDMT traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.57. The company had a trading volume of 77,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,224. 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.40 and a 52 week high of $55.11. The stock has a market cap of $657.25 million and a P/E ratio of -2.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38.

4D Molecular Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FDMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 4D Molecular Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

About 4D Molecular Therapeutics

4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops product candidates using its adeno-associated viruses vectors. It develops a portfolio of gene therapy product candidates focuses in three therapeutic areas: ophthalmology, cardiology, and pulmonology. The company has three product candidates that are in clinical trials: 4D-125 that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of X-linked retinitis pigmentosa; 4D-110 that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of choroideremia; and 4D-310, which is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of Fabry disease.

Recommended Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 4D Molecular Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDMT).

Receive News & Ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 4D Molecular Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.