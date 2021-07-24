SB Management Ltd Purchases Shares of 3,500,000 Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

SB Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,965,000. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III makes up approximately 0.2% of SB Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. SB Management Ltd owned about 6.22% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KVSC. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $96,000. III Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. Taal Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the 1st quarter valued at $100,000. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:KVSC traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $9.95. 43,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 145,136. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a fifty-two week low of $9.69 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.