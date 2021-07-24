Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.61.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SLB shares. Stephens upgraded Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NYSE:SLB opened at $28.41 on Friday. Schlumberger has a 12-month low of $13.70 and a 12-month high of $36.87. The company has a market capitalization of $39.73 billion, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 7.20% and a negative net margin of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Schlumberger will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $28,000. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

