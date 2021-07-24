Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.60.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Scholar Rock alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.20. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $70.00.

Scholar Rock (NASDAQ:SRRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 million. Scholar Rock had a negative net margin of 643.75% and a negative return on equity of 60.07%. Scholar Rock’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Scholar Rock will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.6% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth $1,049,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 582,126 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Scholar Rock

Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.