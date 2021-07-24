Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Scholar Rock Holding Co. (NASDAQ:SRRK) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $61.60.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scholar Rock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRRK opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.20. Scholar Rock has a one year low of $10.28 and a one year high of $70.00.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC increased its position in shares of Scholar Rock by 1.6% during the first quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,903,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Scholar Rock during the first quarter worth $1,049,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,246,000 after purchasing an additional 24,477 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Scholar Rock by 292.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 781,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after purchasing an additional 582,126 shares during the period. 80.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Scholar Rock
Scholar Rock Holding Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of serious diseases in which signaling by protein growth factors plays a fundamental role. The company develops Apitegromab, a novel inhibitor of the activation of latent myostatin that has completed the Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and SRK-181, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of cancers that are resistant to checkpoint inhibitor therapies, such as anti-PD-1 or anti-PD-L1 antibody therapies.
See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?
Receive News & Ratings for Scholar Rock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholar Rock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.