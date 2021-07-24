Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,147,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,009 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director James M. Frates purchased 1,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $55.10 per share, with a total value of $99,731.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,035 shares in the company, valued at $57,028.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barry E. Greene bought 8,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $56.32 per share, for a total transaction of $495,616.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,616. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SAGE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $87.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Sage Therapeutics stock opened at $45.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.99. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.41 and a twelve month high of $98.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.17.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.98) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million. Sage Therapeutics had a net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 32.31%. The business’s revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.44) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

SAGE Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel medicines to treat life-altering central nervous system. Its programs include brexanolone, which is an acute interventional treatment for postpartum depression; and SAGE-217, an oral therapy for treatment of various CNS disorders.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.