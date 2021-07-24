Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after purchasing an additional 17,771 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 89.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 214,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,536,000 after purchasing an additional 101,147 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 4.8% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 363,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,286,000 after purchasing an additional 16,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 8.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 483,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $188.73 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.48.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. CL King upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.67.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

