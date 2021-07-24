Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 33.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 78.4% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 202,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,540,000 after purchasing an additional 88,944 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 6.8% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 23,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 17.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,369,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,075,000 after purchasing an additional 208,470 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 39.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 138,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $22,954,000 after purchasing an additional 39,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Middleby by 245.5% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 6,307 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MIDD opened at $188.73 on Friday. The Middleby Co. has a 52 week low of $82.04 and a 52 week high of $189.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.43 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.48.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Middleby presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.67.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

