Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $1.41 Million in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,970,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,682,000 after buying an additional 49,154 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,355,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,652,000 after buying an additional 3,344,601 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,614,000 after buying an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,619,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,389,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,486,000 after buying an additional 1,497,042 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

LESL has been the topic of several research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

LESL stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.15 and a 1-year high of $32.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $755,076.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,503,139 shares in the company, valued at $40,299,156.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92. Following the sale, the executive now owns 151,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,894.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372 in the last 90 days.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

