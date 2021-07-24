Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $1.41 Million Investment in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 57,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its stake in Leslie’s by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 900,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,041,000 after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,715,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Leslie’s by 197.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 46,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 30,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LESL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:LESL opened at $24.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.21. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.15 and a 12-month high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.62 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total value of $14,972,426.70. Also, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 28,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $755,076.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,503,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,299,156.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,969,824 shares of company stock valued at $429,656,372 in the last quarter.

Leslie's Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

