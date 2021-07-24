Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Position in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FGNA) by 75.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 126,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,993 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.52% of FG New America Acquisition worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $134,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Full18 Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FG New America Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $397,000. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FGNA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on FG New America Acquisition in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.50 price target for the company.

In other FG New America Acquisition news, CEO Larry G. Swets, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.48 per share, for a total transaction of $229,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,200. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink

Shares of FG New America Acquisition stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21. FG New America Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $11.60.

About FG New America Acquisition

FG New America Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the insurance and financial services industry, with focuses on finTech and insuretech sectors.

