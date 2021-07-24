Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,780 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.12% of SI-BONE worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 21.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 343.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of SI-BONE by 263.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,719 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.10% of the company’s stock.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

Shares of SI-BONE stock opened at $30.31 on Friday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.25 and a 52 week high of $37.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87. The firm has a market cap of $994.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.34 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 15.18, a quick ratio of 14.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

SI-BONE (NASDAQ:SIBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.03. SI-BONE had a negative return on equity of 31.92% and a negative net margin of 56.06%. The business had revenue of $20.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.08 million. On average, research analysts expect that SI-BONE, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Laura Francis sold 5,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $164,598.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 210,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,611,646.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael A. Pisetsky sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $63,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,509,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 150,479 shares of company stock worth $4,818,807. Corporate insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIBN shares. started coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on SI-BONE in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SI-BONE from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SI-BONE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.