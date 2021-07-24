Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Sells 1,253 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $1,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bronson Point Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1,700.0% in the first quarter. Bronson Point Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,514,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 1.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 50,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 169.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 147,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,982,000 after purchasing an additional 92,567 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 2.8% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIK Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $4,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $211.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.63.

In other news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, for a total transaction of $79,120.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total value of $632,256.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,095,581.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $214.95 on Friday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.46 and a 1-year high of $215.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $201.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.26. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 5.92%. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 10.86 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.