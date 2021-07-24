Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,604 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ANSS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 334.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,506 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $187,904,000 after purchasing an additional 397,729 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 4th quarter worth about $133,527,000. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter worth about $102,220,000. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in ANSYS by 482.7% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 353,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,048,000 after acquiring an additional 292,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in ANSYS by 587.1% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 171,468 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,380,000 after acquiring an additional 146,513 shares in the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANSYS alerts:

In other news, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,008,514.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,078 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSS has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ANSYS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $324.50.

ANSS opened at $365.40 on Friday. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $291.55 and a one year high of $413.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $341.71.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. Analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS).

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.