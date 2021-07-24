Schroders (LON:SDR) Lifted to “Sector Perform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Schroders (LON:SDR) to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 3,400 ($44.42) price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 3,000 ($39.20).

Separately, reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) price objective on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,196 ($41.76).

Shares of LON:SDR opened at GBX 3,673 ($47.99) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72. Schroders has a 12-month low of GBX 2,585 ($33.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,694 ($48.26). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,564.75. The firm has a market cap of £10.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70.

In related news, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 12,624 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,550 ($46.38), for a total value of £448,152 ($585,513.46). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 25,000 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,560 ($46.51), for a total transaction of £890,000 ($1,162,790.70). Insiders sold a total of 81,513 shares of company stock worth $291,424,770 in the last quarter.

Schroders Company Profile

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

