Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Schrödinger Inc. provides computational platforms to accelerate drug discovery and materials design deployed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions and government laboratories. Schrödinger Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.50.

Shares of SDGR stock opened at $69.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.26. Schrödinger has a 52 week low of $46.27 and a 52 week high of $117.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.20 and a beta of 1.01.

In other Schrödinger news, Director Rosana Kapeller-Libermann sold 1,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 30,000 shares of Schrödinger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.79, for a total transaction of $2,093,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,083,428 shares of company stock worth $79,183,494.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the first quarter worth $39,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Schrödinger in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 23.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 50.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Schrödinger Company Profile

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

