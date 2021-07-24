Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Acquired by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 54.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 303,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,195 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for 2.1% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $19,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $476,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 63,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,969,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,264,000 after purchasing an additional 569,348 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $68.89. 275,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,231. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $70.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

