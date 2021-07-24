SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Shares Acquired by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 438.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 156,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,067 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $2,525,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth $511,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 313.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after acquiring an additional 114,271 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth $504,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SciPlay by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after acquiring an additional 29,909 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth $331,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Craig Hallum cut shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush cut shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SciPlay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SciPlay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.19.

Shares of NASDAQ SCPL opened at $15.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 0.39. SciPlay Co. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $151.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.62 million. SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

