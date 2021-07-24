Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SCRYY. Commerzbank raised Scor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Scor in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $3.75.

OTCMKTS:SCRYY opened at $2.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 10.22, a quick ratio of 10.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 1.41. Scor has a 52 week low of $2.40 and a 52 week high of $3.62.

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. Scor had a return on equity of 2.13% and a net margin of 0.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Scor will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were issued a $0.2178 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. Scor’s payout ratio is 114.29%.

About Scor

SCOR SE provides life and non-life insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment operates property and casualty treaties; specialty treaties, including credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, space, marine, engineering, as well as agriculture risks and alternative solutions; business solutions; and business ventures and partnerships.

