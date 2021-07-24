Scotiabank Weighs in on Eastman Chemical’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:EMN)

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Eastman Chemical in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.22. Scotiabank has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Eastman Chemical’s FY2021 earnings at $8.66 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eastman Chemical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.27.

EMN opened at $110.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.57, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $69.64 and a 1 year high of $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 13.86%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.88%.

In related news, VP Lucian Boldea sold 14,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $1,751,956.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 33,468 shares in the company, valued at $4,179,818.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Perry Stuckey sold 12,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $1,590,152.31. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,627 shares in the company, valued at $6,321,996.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,461 shares of company stock valued at $13,969,529. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMN. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 29.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 9,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after buying an additional 2,155 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 47.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 14,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 263,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,017,000 after buying an additional 6,321 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 24,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,746,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 6.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,515,000 after buying an additional 9,533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

