Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 34.16% and a return on equity of 11.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $30.50 on Friday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $40.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SBCF shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

