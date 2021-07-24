Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 34.16%.

SBCF opened at $30.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $40.93. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.90.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBCF. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

