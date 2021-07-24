Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 34.16%.

Shares of NASDAQ SBCF opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

SBCF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. B. Riley raised their price target on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

