Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 34.16%.

Shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida stock opened at $30.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.34. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $40.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBCF shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

