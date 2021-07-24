Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Crown Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CCK)

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Crown in a research note issued to investors on Monday, July 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst S. Tiano now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.63 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.61. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Crown’s FY2022 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Crown in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Crown from $123.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Crown from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Crown from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.40.

Shares of NYSE CCK opened at $97.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $102.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a 52 week low of $70.18 and a 52 week high of $114.55.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.36. Crown had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 38.77%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCK. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Crown in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 108.5% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown during the first quarter worth $58,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown by 30.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Crown news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 5,136 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.60, for a total transaction of $583,449.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,506,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Conway sold 334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $36,659.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,031,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,203,939.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,095 shares of company stock valued at $1,128,027 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is 13.51%.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

