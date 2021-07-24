Seaport Res Ptn Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HighPeak Energy in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of HighPeak Energy stock opened at $11.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.21. HighPeak Energy has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $21.82.

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.72 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HighPeak Energy in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $148,000. 1492 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HighPeak Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in HighPeak Energy during the first quarter worth $554,000. 2.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 22,515 MBoe of proved reserves.

