Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a research note published on Friday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 1,592 ($20.80) target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Secure Trust Bank from GBX 1,575 ($20.58) to GBX 1,758 ($22.97) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Shares of Secure Trust Bank stock opened at GBX 1,215 ($15.87) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £226.45 million and a P/E ratio of 14.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,110.95. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 524.93 ($6.86) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,265 ($16.53).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

