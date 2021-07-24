Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) Shares Gap Down to $5.81

Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $5.81, but opened at $5.65. Select Energy Services shares last traded at $5.69, with a volume of 6,298 shares changing hands.

WTTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.99.

The firm has a market cap of $585.96 million, a P/E ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 2.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $143.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Select Energy Services, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. RK Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $2,779,000. Hillman Co. increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 78.8% during the first quarter. Hillman Co. now owns 1,237,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,165,000 after buying an additional 545,452 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,552,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,652,000 after buying an additional 494,702 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,879,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Select Energy Services during the first quarter worth approximately $1,756,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

Select Energy Services Company Profile (NYSE:WTTR)

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

