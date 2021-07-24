Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sensient Technologies had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The business had revenue of $335.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:SXT opened at $85.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 3.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 0.95. Sensient Technologies has a 52 week low of $50.51 and a 52 week high of $89.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.43.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.91%. Sensient Technologies’s payout ratio is 55.91%.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Essie Whitelaw sold 1,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.30, for a total value of $99,460.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

SXT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensient Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group.

