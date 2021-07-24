Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Shares Gap Down to $17.05

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $17.05, but opened at $16.45. Seritage Growth Properties shares last traded at $16.34, with a volume of 984 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.18.

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $31.28 million for the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative net margin of 80.45% and a negative return on equity of 9.94%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 62.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 23.1% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.16% of the company’s stock.

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

