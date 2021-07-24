SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires New Position in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 1.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 15.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 10.3% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 15,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Albireo Pharma by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,846 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Albireo Pharma in the first quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Albireo Pharma from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Albireo Pharma from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALBO opened at $30.80 on Friday. Albireo Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.78 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The company has a current ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 10.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $591.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.55.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.72) by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $1.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 million. Albireo Pharma had a negative net margin of 1,373.96% and a negative return on equity of 76.11%. Equities analysts predict that Albireo Pharma, Inc. will post -7.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

