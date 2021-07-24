SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 11,802 ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CDXC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 153,819 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ChromaDex by 302.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 5,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of ChromaDex during the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.33% of the company’s stock.

Get ChromaDex alerts:

In related news, CEO Robert N. Fried bought 10,000 shares of ChromaDex stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.65 per share, with a total value of $66,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 882,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,869,030.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CDXC opened at $9.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.10. ChromaDex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $23.66. The stock has a market cap of $639.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.67.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $14.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.47 million. ChromaDex had a negative return on equity of 84.50% and a negative net margin of 35.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that ChromaDex Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDXC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut ChromaDex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ChromaDex from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for ChromaDex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChromaDex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.