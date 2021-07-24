SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Position in Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT)

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,885 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nordic American Tankers were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAT opened at $2.62 on Friday. Nordic American Tankers Limited has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $396.79 million, a PE ratio of -29.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.29.

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The shipping company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. Nordic American Tankers had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $18.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.47 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Nordic American Tankers Limited will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price target on shares of Nordic American Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

