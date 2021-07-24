SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 12,421 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Akebia Therapeutics were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AKBA. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Akebia Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AKBA opened at $2.47 on Friday. Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $2.09 and a one year high of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.48. The company has a market capitalization of $395.48 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 1.76.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.12). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.39% and a negative return on equity of 96.29%. The business had revenue of $52.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.80 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Akebia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Akebia Therapeutics Company Profile

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of renal therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is vadadustat, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

