SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,848 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intersect ENT in the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 169.9% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 34,563 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intersect ENT by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 14,115 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XENT opened at $20.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.77. The company has a market cap of $663.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.74 and a beta of 1.62. Intersect ENT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.68 and a 52 week high of $26.98.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $24.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.54 million. Intersect ENT had a negative return on equity of 91.97% and a negative net margin of 87.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intersect ENT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink raised Intersect ENT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.43.

About Intersect ENT

Intersect ENT, Inc operates as an ear, nose, and throat (ENT) medical technology company in the United States. The company offers PROPEL and PROPEL Mini, which are steroid releasing implants for patients undergoing sinus surgery to treat chronic sinusitis; and PROPEL Contour, a steroid releasing implant to frontal and maxillary sinus ostia, or openings, of the dependent sinuses.

