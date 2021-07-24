SG Americas Securities LLC Trims Stock Holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS) by 56.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,729 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PDF Solutions were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 276.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 106,424 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 804,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after buying an additional 59,575 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in PDF Solutions by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,644,000 after buying an additional 40,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in PDF Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $17.90 on Friday. PDF Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.44 and a 52-week high of $26.42. The company has a market cap of $661.05 million, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.75.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. PDF Solutions had a negative net margin of 52.07% and a negative return on equity of 19.57%. The company had revenue of $24.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDFS. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of PDF Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. PDF Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

PDF Solutions Profile

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement equipment, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that stores collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offers data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provides device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

Further Reading: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.