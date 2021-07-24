Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Raised to $1,600.00

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price target increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 2.64% from the company’s current price.

SHOP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,644.50 to $1,325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,497.93.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,643.32 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,374.07. The firm has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.79, a P/E/G ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 1.45. Shopify has a 12-month low of $839.40 and a 12-month high of $1,650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 17.13, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.43 million. Shopify had a net margin of 46.67% and a return on equity of 6.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Shopify will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,171,041,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 123.1% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,073,523 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,187,853,000 after purchasing an additional 592,422 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 44.3% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,278,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,414,461,000 after purchasing an additional 392,446 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,146,791,000 after purchasing an additional 361,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 207.9% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 479,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $528,766,000 after purchasing an additional 323,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.99% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

