Showcase Price Up 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (SHO)

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded down 9.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Showcase has a market cap of $454,941.53 and $200,892.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Showcase has traded up 12.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Showcase alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002959 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00040441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.10 or 0.00103782 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.05 or 0.00139126 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,821.11 or 1.00000021 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002869 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.61 or 0.00900659 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,517,162 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Showcase Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Showcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Showcase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.