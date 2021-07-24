Showcase (SHO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $194,231.00

Showcase (CURRENCY:SHO) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. Showcase has a market capitalization of $448,565.69 and approximately $194,231.00 worth of Showcase was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Showcase coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0208 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Showcase has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002917 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00039247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00125203 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $48.96 or 0.00142748 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,083.41 or 0.99373866 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $298.84 or 0.00871291 BTC.

Showcase Coin Profile

Showcase’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,517,162 coins. Showcase’s official Twitter account is @MyShowcase

Buying and Selling Showcase

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Showcase directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Showcase should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Showcase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

