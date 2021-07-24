Shutterstock Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:SSTK)

Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) saw some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,340 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 968% compared to the typical volume of 219 call options.

Shares of Shutterstock stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.97, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.09. Shutterstock has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $107.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.33.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $183.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million. Shutterstock had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 24.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Shutterstock will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. Shutterstock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.58%.

In related news, Director Deirdre Mary Bigley sold 1,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $90,657.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,250 shares in the company, valued at $736,147.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $31,886.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 12,995,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,672,900.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 212,362 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,504. 37.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSTK. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Shutterstock by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,427 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Shutterstock by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,556 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 74.1% during the 1st quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 159,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 67,853 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Shutterstock by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 598,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,327,000 after buying an additional 82,002 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Shutterstock by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,094 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 32,353 shares during the last quarter. 64.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSTK shares. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Shutterstock from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Shutterstock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Truist upped their price target on Shutterstock from $86.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Shutterstock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.71.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

