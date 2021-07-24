Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIEMENS AG-ADR is the world’s largest supplier of products, systems, solutions and services for industrial automation and building technology. This business area includes Automation and Drives Industrial Solutions and Services Siemens Dematic Siemens Building Technologies AG. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $78.93 on Thursday. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $63.00 and a fifty-two week high of $88.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.88.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.25). Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $17.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.17 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Siemens Aktiengesellschaft will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services.

