Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) Announces Earnings Results

Sigma Labs (NASDAQ:SGLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sigma Labs had a negative return on equity of 63.33% and a negative net margin of 509.70%.

Shares of SGLB opened at $3.14 on Friday. Sigma Labs has a 12-month low of $1.95 and a 12-month high of $9.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Sigma Labs stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 27,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.26% of Sigma Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet raised Sigma Labs from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Sigma Labs in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock.

Sigma Labs Company Profile

Sigma Labs, Inc, a software company, provides in-process quality assurance software to the additive manufacturing industry under the PrintRite3D brand. It also offers PrintRite3D Lite, which has a smaller footprint and is geared towards single-laser machines for research and development, or small production lots; PrintRite3D Pro, for single, dual and quad laser machines and for environments with less than 10 machines; PrintRite3D Enterprise for plant-wide networks; and PrintRite3D for Direct Energy Deposition is based on a laser process in which a laser beam generates a melt pool on a substrate.

