Silk Road Medical’s (SILK) Outperform Rating Reiterated at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silk Road Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.20.

NASDAQ SILK opened at $47.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.70. Silk Road Medical has a 52 week low of $43.11 and a 52 week high of $75.80. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.46 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 10.11, a quick ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.29 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 61.58% and a negative return on equity of 42.37%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Silk Road Medical will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $535,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,938,268.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack W. Lasersohn sold 5,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.60, for a total transaction of $247,471.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,466.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,399 shares of company stock valued at $4,409,509 over the last 90 days. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Silk Road Medical by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,663,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,240,000 after purchasing an additional 187,300 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 757.0% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 66,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after buying an additional 58,310 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Silk Road Medical by 26.1% in the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 74,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,791,000 after purchasing an additional 15,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in Silk Road Medical by 4,474.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 41,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after buying an additional 40,268 shares during the period.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products includes ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

