Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Stock Price Up 5.1%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC)’s share price traded up 5.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.90 and last traded at $18.90. 2,535 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 143,505 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Several research firms have weighed in on OMIC. Bank of America initiated coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.70.

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

