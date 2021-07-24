SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Up to $130.66

Shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $130.66, but opened at $134.00. SiTime shares last traded at $129.59, with a volume of 305 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. SiTime currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.83.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -256.04 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.65.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $35.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.00 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other SiTime news, Director Akira Takata sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $295,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 20,725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.79, for a total transaction of $1,943,797.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,386 shares of company stock worth $6,455,569 over the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth about $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Hudock Inc. bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime during the first quarter worth about $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

